RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RANJY opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

