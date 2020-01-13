PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

