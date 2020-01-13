OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. OMRON has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $63.50.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.