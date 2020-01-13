OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get OMRON alerts:

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. OMRON has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.