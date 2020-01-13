MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

