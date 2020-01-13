MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

