Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

MXCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metso Oyj (MXCYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.