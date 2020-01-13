Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 316 ($4.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.08.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total value of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Also, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £267,000 ($351,223.36). Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

