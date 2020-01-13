Van Elle’s (VANL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. Van Elle has a 12 month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Van Elle alerts:

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.