Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreases By 11.4%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Shares of CE opened at $117.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.