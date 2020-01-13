Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $2.68 on Monday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,598,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acacia Research by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

