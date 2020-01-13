Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $2.68 on Monday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
