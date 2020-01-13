AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AME opened at $100.76 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 403,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 807.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.