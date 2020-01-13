ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,418 ($44.96) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,187 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,818.41. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

