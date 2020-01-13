Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 11.5%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $2.22 on Monday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.