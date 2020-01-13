Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.34.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.