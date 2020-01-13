Peel Hunt Raises Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,130

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,020 ($52.88) to GBX 5,130 ($67.48) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,371.09 ($57.50).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,807 ($63.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,784.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,230.98.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total transaction of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

