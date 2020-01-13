Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. CSFB assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.04) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 71.35.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.