Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Bellway (LON:BWY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,550 ($46.70). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898.17 ($51.28).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,842 ($50.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,631 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25).

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

