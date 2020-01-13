Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.39). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 461.83 ($6.08).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current year.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

