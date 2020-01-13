Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,504.29 ($19.79).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,957.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,672.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 EPS for the current year.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

