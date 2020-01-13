Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.17) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Insiders have sold a total of 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 in the last three months.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

