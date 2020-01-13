Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GYM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.87) on Monday. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $406.69 million and a P/E ratio of 46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.11.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

