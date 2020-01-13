J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,605 ($21.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,535.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.