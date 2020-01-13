Peel Hunt Upgrades Luceco (LON:LUCE) to Buy

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.76) on Monday. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.40 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.55.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

