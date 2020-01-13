Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.32).

LON MRO opened at GBX 237.30 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.60. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

