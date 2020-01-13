Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

WPRT opened at $2.74 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $358.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.