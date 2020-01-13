Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franks International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franks International by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franks International by 782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 629,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 557,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

