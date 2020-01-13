Short Interest in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Drops By 11.3%

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 611.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 29.9% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 315,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 72,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Medley Management stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Medley Management has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

