OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 234,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

OMN stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

