Peel Hunt Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,694.08 ($35.44).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($35.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,625.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,221.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

