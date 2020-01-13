Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. Renewi has a 12 month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.39.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

