Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $189.56 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

