Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Univar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Univar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Univar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

