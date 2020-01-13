FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

DRNA stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $534,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock worth $122,442,678. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

