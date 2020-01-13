Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 491,576 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

