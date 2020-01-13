Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BBBY stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.