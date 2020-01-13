William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.56 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Earnings History and Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Univar Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share
Univar Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by B. Riley
Chico’s FAS, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Chico’s FAS, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report