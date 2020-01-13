William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.56 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

