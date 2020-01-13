B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.65 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $707.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd
B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd
B. Riley Weighs in on L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Poxel SA Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Poxel SA Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Increased by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Increased by SunTrust Banks
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report