B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.65 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $707.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

