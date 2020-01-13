B. Riley Weighs in on L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for L Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in L Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 778,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in L Brands by 19.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

