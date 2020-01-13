Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poxel in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
About Poxel
Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.
