FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.27 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

