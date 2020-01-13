Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $212.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.44. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.06 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.