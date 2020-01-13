Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49).

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SPNE opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

