BiomX Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BiomX in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PHGE stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. BiomX has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.

In other news, Director Erez Chimovits bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $48,168.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,400 shares of company stock worth $221,514 over the last three months.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

