Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

CNQ opened at C$41.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,270 shares of company stock worth $10,824,393.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

