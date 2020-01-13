ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $31.36 on Monday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

