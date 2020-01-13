Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

PAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAM opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

