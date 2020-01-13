Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of WBT opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Welbilt by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Welbilt by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

