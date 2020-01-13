Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of WBT opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Welbilt by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Welbilt by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Analyst Recommendations for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Cae Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Cae Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Bank of America Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Bank of America Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Pampa Energia S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Pampa Energia S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Golden Entertainment Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Golden Entertainment Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report