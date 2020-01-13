Head to Head Analysis: Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Hanmi Financial (OTCMKTS:HAFC)

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $258.92 million 2.33 $57.87 million $1.90 10.20

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Princeton National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial 14.93% 7.77% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 15.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1,401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Princeton National Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

