Analyzing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) & CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.25%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than ZIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIX and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 6.11 $15.44 million $0.32 24.13 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.40 $10.15 million N/A N/A

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -1.64% 41.08% 6.32% CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65%

Summary

ZIX beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

