Comparing Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (NYSE:HLPPY)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terreno Realty and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 38.43% 4.60% 3.32% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $151.66 million 24.20 $63.28 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 9.05 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

